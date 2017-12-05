Matakevich was removed from Monday's 23-20 win over the Bengals with an unspecified shoulder injury.

Pressed into action at linebacker after Ryan Shazier was carted off the field early Monday with what was later diagnosed as a spinal contusion, Matakevich recorded a season-high seven tackles before departing with an injury of his own. While Shazier looks unlikely to be available for the Week 14 game against the Ravens and possibly beyond, Matakevich's health will take on greater significance. Expect the Steelers to provide an update on his status following their first practice of the week Wednesday.