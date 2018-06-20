Matakevich (shoulder) is healthy and now the frontrunner to be starting ILB for the Steelers after OTAs, ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers signed Jon Bostic, who had 97 tackles (57 solo) for the Colts last season, but it's Matakevich who stole the show during offseason workouts. Matakevich played with an edge while showing off his football instincts, and that combination makes him the likely replacement for Ryan Shazier (spine). The 2016 seventh-round pick has never played more than 60 defensive snaps in a season, however, so a solid preseason will be needed to solidify his role.