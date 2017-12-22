Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Full participant Thursday
Matakevich (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Matakevich missed Week 14's game due to a shoulder injury but was able to log 17 special team snaps last Sunday against the Patriots. With another week under his belt, look for the linebacker to potentially see some defensive snaps Monday night in Houston.
