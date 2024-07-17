The Steelers signed Matakevich to a one-year contract Wednesday.
Matakevich, a 2016 seventh-round pick, spent the first four years of his career in Pittsburgh before playing out the last four seasons in Buffalo. Now, the veteran linebacker and special-teams ace will get a chance to compete in training camp for a spot on the Steelers' final roster.
