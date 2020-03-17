Play

The Bills have signed Matakevich to a two-year deal for up to $7.15 million, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Plain and simple, this is a depth signing, but the Bills are on the lookout for high-guys with special teams skills and Matakevich fits that bill. He's averaged more than 300 special-teams snaps per season since joining the Steelers as a seventh-rounder out of Temple in 2016 while finishing in the top 10 in special-teams tackles three times. Matakevich hardly ever saw scrimmage snaps with Pittsburgh, but he's probably got enough skills to serve as the primary backup to one of Buffalo's starting linebackers.

More News
Our Latest Stories