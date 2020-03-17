The Bills have signed Matakevich to a two-year deal for up to $7.15 million, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Plain and simple, this is a depth signing, but the Bills are on the lookout for high-guys with special teams skills and Matakevich fits that bill. He's averaged more than 300 special-teams snaps per season since joining the Steelers as a seventh-rounder out of Temple in 2016 while finishing in the top 10 in special-teams tackles three times. Matakevich hardly ever saw scrimmage snaps with Pittsburgh, but he's probably got enough skills to serve as the primary backup to one of Buffalo's starting linebackers.