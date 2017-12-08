Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Non-participant Thursday
Matakevich (shoulder) was unable to participate in the Steelers' practice Thursday.
Matakevich saw an increased role in Monday's victory over the Bengals after Ryan Shazier (back) went down, and recorded a season-high seven tackles before exiting with a shoulder injury. With Shazier presumably out for the remainder of the season, Matakevich could continue seeing a bigger role, but it will depend on his health. Sean Spence figures to be next in line should the 24-year-old ultimately be unable to go.
