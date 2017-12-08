Matakevich (shoulder) was unable to participate in the Steelers' practice Thursday.

Matakevich saw an increased role in Monday's victory over the Bengals after Ryan Shazier (back) went down, and recorded a season-high seven tackles before exiting with a shoulder injury. With Shazier presumably out for the remainder of the season, Matakevich could continue seeing a bigger role, but it will depend on his health. Sean Spence figures to be next in line should the 24-year-old ultimately be unable to go.