Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Ruled out for Week 14
Matakevich (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Matakevich, who injured his shoulder during the Steelers' Week 13 win over the Bengals, was unable to practice throughout the week and will be sidelined Sunday as a result. With Ryan Shazier (spine) also out, the Steelers will be forced to rely on Sean Spence and L.J. Fort at inside linebacker next to starter Vince Williams.
