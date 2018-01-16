Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Matakevich will undergo shoulder surgery Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh may not have a clear grasp on Matakevich's timetable until after the procedure is completed, but it will more than likely prevent the linebacker from being a full participant during the team's offseason program. The 25-year-old didn't see his responsibilities increase much in his second NFL season, as he appeared in 15 games but managed just 23 tackles (18 solo) in a backup role.