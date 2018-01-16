Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Slated for shoulder surgery
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Matakevich will undergo shoulder surgery Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pittsburgh may not have a clear grasp on Matakevich's timetable until after the procedure is completed, but it will more than likely prevent the linebacker from being a full participant during the team's offseason program. The 25-year-old didn't see his responsibilities increase much in his second NFL season, as he appeared in 15 games but managed just 23 tackles (18 solo) in a backup role.
More News
-
Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Consistently unproductive this season•
-
Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Full participant Thursday•
-
Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Exits Monday with shoulder issue•
-
Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Two tackles in win•
-
Playoff challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the AFC and NFC...
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...