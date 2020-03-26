Play

Kinnel signed with the Steelers on Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Kinnel saw a brief stint in the NFL with the Bengals after a four-year career at Michigan, but had most recently been playing with the DC Defenders of the XFL. He had recorded 16 tackles through five games in the shortened 2020 XFL campaign, and will now be competing for snaps in the Pittsburgh secondary.

