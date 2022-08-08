The Steelers activated Alualu (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list Monday.
Alualu missed all but two games last season due to a fractured ankle, but it remains unclear if that issue and his placement on the PUP list to start training camp had any correlation. Regardless, now that the 35-year-old veteran is healthy, he'll look to reclaim his spot on the interior of Pittsburgh's defensive line. Before his injury last season, the 2010 first-round pick had appeared in all but two regular-season games over his prior four campaigns with the Steelers.