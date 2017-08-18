Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Active in preseason opener
Alualu (calf) was active for last Friday's preseason opener against the Giants.
Alualu had been limited through offseason workouts due to a calf injury, but it appears as though he has put the ailment behind him. He recorded three tackles in Friday's contest.
