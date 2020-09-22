Coach Mike Tomlin said Alualu has a knee contusion and could be limited in practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Alualu has been a solid contributor through two games, posting nine tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. It's unclear how severe this injury is, and he could be limited all week in practice. Isaiah Buggs will start at nose tackle if Alualu is forced to miss any time.