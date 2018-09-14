Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Doubtful for Week 2
Alualu (shoulder) has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.
Alualu was able to practice in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday, but he will need to show some big improvements if he hopes to suit up Sunday. Leterrius Walton and Daniel McCullers will be the only available depth defensive lineman should he ultimately sit out.
