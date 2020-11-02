Alualu is expected to miss no more than two games after suffering a sprained MCL in his right knee during Sunday's 28-24 win against the Ravens, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Alualu had been a steady contributor for the Steelers' front seven this season prior to his first-quarter injury Sunday, collecting five starts and an average of 28.2 defensive snaps per game coming into Week 8. Though the 33-year-old will be forced into missing some time, he's avoided devastating injury and should be able to return for Pittsburgh's dominant defense before too long.