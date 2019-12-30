Play

Alualu totaled four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Alualu has one year remaining on his contract and finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles including a sack one forced fumble in 16 games. He provides depth on defense but has little fantasy value in IDP formats heading into the 2020 season.

