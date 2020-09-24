Alualu (knee) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Coach Mike Tomlin said following Sunday's win over Denver that Alualu picked up a knee contusion, but as evidenced by this news, the veteran seems healthy to return. Look for Alualu to return to his usual starting nose tackle role when the Steelers battle Houston in Week 3.
