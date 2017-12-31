Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Leads defense with two sacks in win
Alualu, who recorded eight tackles (six solo), including two sacks in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 39 tackles (25 solo), including four sacks in 16 games.
Starting for Cam Heyward (inactive, coach's decision), Alualu got to DeShone Kizer on Cleveland's first offensive possession of the game, and was a dominant force on defense the entire game. Pittsburgh recorded six sacks, giving them 56 on the season, only the third time they've notched 50 or more sacks in the past 16 years (2002, 2008).
