site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-tyson-alualu-leaves-with-knee-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Leaves with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alualu is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Alualu picked up the knee injury during the first quarter of the divisional matchup and is likely done for the day. Isaiah Buggs should have an increased role during his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read