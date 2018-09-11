Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Nursing shoulder injury
Alaulu (shoulder) may not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Alualu should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Expected to serve as Stephon Tuitt's backup, Pittsburgh may ask reserve left defensive end Leterrius Walton to play an increased rotational role if Alualu misses any time.
