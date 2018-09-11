Alaulu (shoulder) may not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Alualu should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Expected to serve as Stephon Tuitt's backup, Pittsburgh may ask reserve left defensive end Leterrius Walton to play an increased rotational role if Alualu misses any time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...