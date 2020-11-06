Alualu (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Alualu is nursing a sprained MCL that's expected to cost him a game or two, so his being ruled out for Week 9 doesn't come as much of a surprise. Isaiah Buggs could see an increased defensive role as long as Alualu is sidelined.
