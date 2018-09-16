Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Out for Sunday's game
Alualu (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Alualu received a doubtful designation Friday so this news was expected. He played 29 defensive snaps in Week 1 versus the Browns, and his absence will leave a large workload for starter Stephon Tuitt.
