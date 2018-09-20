Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Practices fully Thursday
Alualu (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Alualu was inactive for Sunday's loss against the Chiefs after receiving a doubtful designation, and has been dealing with the injury since last week. The 31-year-old should return to his reserve role on the Steelers defensive line for Monday's game at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Doubtful for Week 2•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: No practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Leads defense with two sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Second straight game with a sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.