Alualu re-signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal, according to Teresa Varley of the team's official site.

It's fair to suggest that Alualu didn't have a solid 2018 season, setting career lows in tackles (22) and sacks (0) in 15 games. The likes of Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave and Cameron Heyward along the defensive line have essentially turned Alualu into a rotational depth piece, albeit one with a first-round pedigree and history of positive production. Alualu, who will turn 32 years old in May, will likely continue to reprise that role in the coming campaign.