Alualu totaled three tackles (two solo), including a sack in a 20-15 win over the Lions on Sunday night.

The eight-year veteran came up with a huge play, sacking Matt Stafford on a fourth-and-one at the Pittsburgh one-yard line, and now has two sacks on the season. Alualu is on pace to exceed his career best of 3.5 sacks, which he achieved twice (2010, 2012). When they return from their bye week, Pittsburgh will face Indianapolis, who have allowed a league-worst 33 sacks this season.