Alualu (knee) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Alualu should return to his starting nose tackle role after upgrading to full participation during Friday's practice. The veteran has recorded 16 tackles (nine solo), a sack and three pass breakups through seven games.
More News
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Expected to be out for 1-2 games•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Dealing with MCL sprain•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Leaves with knee injury•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Back to full practice•
-
Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Battling knee issue•