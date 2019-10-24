Alualu is expected to draw the start at defensive end against the Dolphins on Monday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

After handling a rotational role for most of the Steelers' first six contests, Alualu will replace Stephon Tuitt (pectoral) in the 3-4 base defense. Since Alualu offers his best work against the run, he'll likely cede his spot at defensive end to Javon Hargrave on obvious passing downs.