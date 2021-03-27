Alualu signed a two-year contract with the Steelers after backing out of his verbal agreement with the Jaguars on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Alualu agreed to terms on a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jaguars earlier in March, but before putting pen to paper, the veteran defensive tackle contracted COVID-19, delaying his official signing. Over those 10 days, Alualu had a change of heart, and he'll stay in for two more years in Pittsburgh. Alualu should start at nose tackle in 2021 after posting 38 tackles, five pass breakups and two sacks over 15 games last year.