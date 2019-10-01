Alualu had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Monday's win over the Bengals.

Alualu didn't have a sack in 15 games for Pittsburgh last season, but he broke through Monday as the Steelers brought down Andy Dalton eight times. The 32-year-old is averaging about 25 defensive snaps per game and has nine tackles this season.

