Steelers' Tyson Alualu: Tallies first sack
Alualu had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Monday's win over the Bengals.
Alualu didn't have a sack in 15 games for Pittsburgh last season, but he broke through Monday as the Steelers brought down Andy Dalton eight times. The 32-year-old is averaging about 25 defensive snaps per game and has nine tackles this season.
