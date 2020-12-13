Gilbert (back) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Gilbert is returning to the lineup at an optimal time, as Robert Spillane (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, opening up a starting inside linebacker job. Avery Williamson appears to be the favorite for the gig, but Gilbert is certainly a contender. His first chance to claim that role is Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
