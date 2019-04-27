The Steelers selected Gilbert in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 207th overall.

Where Gilbert slots into the linebacking corps may be a point of contention, as the Akron product never missed a game throughout his four-year collegiate career. Gilbert has the speed to be a sideline-to-sideline linebacker, but lacks the prototypical size to be a pure edge rusher. The Steelers will likely wind up utilizing Gilbert as a special teams ace early on, particularly with recent additions such as Mark Barron and Devin Bush clogging up most of the snaps at inside linebacker.

