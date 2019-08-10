Steelers' Ulysees Gilbert: Makes an impact on D
Gilbert totaled three tackles (two solo) including 1.5 sacks in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.
The sixth-round draft pick recorded his sacks in the fourth quarter, along with a big interception of a two-point conversion attempt to help preserve the win. Pittsburgh has depth at the linebacker position but games like this may help Gilbert's case to make the team and give him opportunities beyond just special teams.
