Steelers' Ulysees Gilbert: Placed on IR
RotoWire Staff
Nov 4, 2020
Gilbert (back) was placed on IR on Wednesday.
Gilbert will need to miss three weeks, so the earliest he could return will be Week 12 against the Ravens. Pittsburgh filled the roster spot created by this move by activating offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.
