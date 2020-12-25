Gilbert (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The 23-year-old sustained the injury during last week's loss to the Bengals and will miss the remainder of the regular season. Gilbert will be eligible to rejoin the active roster after the first round of the playoffs.
