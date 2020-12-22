Gilbert is considered questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bengals due to an ankle injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The severity of Gilbert's injury is unknown at his time. Should he ultimately not be able to return, look for Tegray Scales to see some more snaps backing up Marcus Allen and Avery Williamson at linebacker.
