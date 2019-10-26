Gilbert (back) was a limited participant during Saturday's practice.

Gilbert's injury didn't show up until Saturday, which is usually a negative sign for a player's ability to suit up at game time. Gilbert mainly works on special teams, and his status will come down to 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

