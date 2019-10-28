Play

Gilbert (back) is inactive for Monday's game against Miami, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gilbert popped up on the injury report late in the week Saturday, and officially won't go in primetime. His absence likely won't effect the defense however, and Jayrone Elliott could be in line to see an uptick in special teams snaps for the contest.

