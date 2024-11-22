Jefferson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Browns due to a quad injury, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jefferson dealt with the same issue prior to Week 11 but was ultimately able to suit up. He took a hit late in the first quarter of Thursday's game that seemed to aggravate the issue, and it's now unclear if he'll retake the field.
