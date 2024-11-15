Jefferson (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
After missing practice Wednesday, Jefferson was limited Thursday and upgraded to full Friday. The veteran wideout hasn't been a fantasy factor all season and could start losing playing time to trade acquisition Mike Williams as soon as this week.
