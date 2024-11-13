Jefferson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadricep injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson will have two more chances to log some practice activity before the Steelers decide whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens. If Jefferson ends up being sidelined in Week 11, it could open up more playing time for Mike Williams in his second game with the Steelers, after Williams hauled in a game-winning 32-yard touchdown on his only target in his Pittsburgh debut last Sunday against the Commanders.