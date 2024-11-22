Jefferson secured both of his targets for 39 yards during Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Browns.

Jefferson aggravated a quad injury in the first half of Thursday's primetime matchup but returned after halftime. He recorded a 35-yard reception in the third quarter and finished the game with his second-highest yardage total of the season. However, the 2020 second-rounder had been held without a catch in each of his previous two games, highlighting his inconsistency during the 2024 campaign.