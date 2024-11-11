Jefferson failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 28-27 win over Washington.

Jefferson had a season-best game in the Steelers' final game before the Week 9 bye, securing four of five targets for 62 yards. Although he was on the field for 71 percent of the team's offensive snaps against the Commanders, the 2020 second-rounder was held without a catch for the third time this season. Despite Jefferson's performance ahead of the bye week, he hasn't been a consistent fantasy option this year.