Jefferson failed to secure his lone target during Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.
Jefferson has been inconsistent over the past few weeks, and he was held without any receiving yards for the second time in the last three games Wednesday. Now that George Pickens (hamstring) is back on the field, it seems unlikely that Jefferson will have a significant role in next week's regular-season finale against Cincinnati.
