Jefferson caught one of his two targets for zero yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

Jefferson finished the game tied for the most snaps at wide receiver (35) with Calvin Austin, with both handling an 81 percent snap share in the contest. With fellow wideout George Pickens (hamstring) sidelined for the past two contests, the 28-year-old Jefferson has seen an increase in his playing time but saw just three total targets from quarterback Russell Wilson in that span. Unfortunately, the veteran was unable to get anything going against a stingy Philadelphia secondary. Jefferson will look to bounce back in a Week 16 matchup against the Ravens, however, his already limited usage could take a hit if Pickens is able to return.