Jefferson (quadricep) was limited at practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson missed Wednesday's session, so his upgrade to limited participation a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Ravens. Through nine games this season, Jefferson has logged a 14/139/1 receiving line on 23 targets, a pace that limits the wideout's fantasy utility to deeper formats.
