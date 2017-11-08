McDonald (knee) isn't listed on the Steelers' Week 10 injury report.

The team's Week 9 bye obviously helped McDonald heal up, so he's on track to suit up Sunday against the Colts. His looming return bolsters the team's depth at tight end, but with starter Jesse James at full strength, McDonald remains a speculative fantasy lineup option.

