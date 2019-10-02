Play

Steelers' Vance McDonald: Absent from practice

McDonald (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Coach Mike Tomlin previously noted that McDonald has a chance to play Sunday against the Ravens, but the tight end will need to get some practice reps in, either Thursday or Friday, for that to be a possibility. In McDonald's absence this past Monday against the Bengals, Nick Vannett served as the Steelers' top tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories