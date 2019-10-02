Steelers' Vance McDonald: Absent from practice
McDonald (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Coach Mike Tomlin previously noted that McDonald has a chance to play Sunday against the Ravens, but the tight end will need to get some practice reps in, either Thursday or Friday, for that to be a possibility. In McDonald's absence this past Monday against the Bengals, Nick Vannett served as the Steelers' top tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming the position or just looking for the best matchups to take advantage...
-
Injuries: Barkley, Hill making progress
Injury news came in bunches Wednesday. Chris Towers runs down what it all means for Fantasy...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...