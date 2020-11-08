McDonald (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Cowboys.
The reserve tight end was apparently dealing with a non-COVID illness late in the week, but he's gotten past it and will work in his usual role behind starter Eric Ebron. McDonald has logged just 10 targets through seven games, parlaying them into an 8-59 line.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Uncertain for Week 9•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Gets no looks against Ravens•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Targeted twice against Titans•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: No catches against Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Records one catch in Week 5•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Remains in Ebron's shadow•