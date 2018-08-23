Steelers' Vance McDonald: Aiming for Week 1
McDonald (foot) is hopeful that he'll be able to play Week 1 at Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
McDonald has been sidelined for the better part of the last month due to an undisclosed foot injury, which he wouldn't elaborate on Thursday. Coach Mike Tomlin said McDonald is drawing close to logging a limited practice, so he'll begin to ramp up his conditioning in short order. When healthy, McDonald is a breakout candidate of sorts after tallying three 50-plus yard outings in his last four appearances of the 2017 season (including playoffs), one of which was a 10-catch, 112-yard outburst in the Steelers' divisional-round loss to the Jaguars.
