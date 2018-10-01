Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another big game in loss
McDonald caught all five of his targets for 62 yards with a fumble during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
McDonald has now had back-to-back solid efforts and tied Antonio Brown for the team lead in receiving yards. With the running game stalled the past few weeks, his physical play has been a boost to the offense and it appears he has a firm hold on the starting tight end job over Jesse James. McDonald faces the Falcons in Week 5.
