McDonald caught three of six targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.

McDonald saw twice as many targets as teammate Jesse James but wasn't able to do much with them for his second lowest yardage total in a game this season. He has not reached paydirt since Week 2 but faces the Panthers - who have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season - on Thursday in Week 10.

