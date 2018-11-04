Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another disappointing effort in Week 9 win
McDonald caught three of six targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
McDonald saw twice as many targets as teammate Jesse James but wasn't able to do much with them for his second lowest yardage total in a game this season. He has not reached paydirt since Week 2 but faces the Panthers - who have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season - on Thursday in Week 10.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Three catches in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Seven catches in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Quiet game against Falcons•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Another big game in loss•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Career-high 112 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Trio of catches Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...